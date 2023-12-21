The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood

The man was pronounced dead on the scene in the 1100 block of East 81st Place, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sixteen people were shot, one fatally, in shootings July 29, 2021 across Chicago.

A man was found dead after being shot multiple times in Avalon Park early Thursday, police said.

The man, whose age is unknown, was found in an alley in the 1100 block of East 81st Place around 12:10 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

