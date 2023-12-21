Man fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood

A man was found dead after being shot multiple times in Avalon Park early Thursday, police said.
The man, whose age is unknown, was found in an alley in the 1100 block of East 81st Place around 12:10 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
