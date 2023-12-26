Woman found fatally shot after crashing into parked vehicles in Austin

A woman was found fatally shot after crashing her vehicle Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

Officers were responding to a crash about 8:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street and found the woman, 30, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound in the head, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police they saw a male and female get out of the car after the woman crashed into the parked vehicles, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

