Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Woman found fatally shot after crashing into parked vehicles in Austin

Officers responding to a crash in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday found the woman in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found fatally shot after crashing her vehicle Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

Officers were responding to a crash about 8:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street and found the woman, 30, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound in the head, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police they saw a male and female get out of the car after the woman crashed into the parked vehicles, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Andre Drummond
Bulls
Bulls bounce back with win against Hawks led by Andre Drummond’s giant game
Drummond finished with 24 points and 25 rebounds. His 10 offensive boards helped the Bulls outscore the Hawks 24-21 in second-chance looks. According to the team, Drummond became the 19th player in Bulls history with a 20-20 game.
By Annie Costabile
 
A group of people explore Lincoln Park Zoo on an unseasonably warm Christmas Day 2023. With the record lack of snowfall and warm temperatures, December of 2023 is on track to set new records.
Weather
December on track to be 4th warmest in history — the Christmas Day high was 59 at O’Hare
December of 2015 is currently the fourth warmest, with an average temperature of 39 degrees. Monday’s low was 50. The hottest Christmas on record was 1982, at 64.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Batavia police investigated a man who allegedly recorded a minor Feb. 26, 2020, in a fitting room.
Suburban Chicago
Kane County coroner, Batavia police seek public’s help solving 45-year-old mystery
Authorities hope the public can help identify human remains found in a home that was being remodeled in 1978.
By The Daily Herald
 
merlin_118094284.jpg
Bulls
Dalen Terry’s opportunities will be dictated by his discipline
In the last three games coming into Tuesday night’s outing against the Hawks, Terry was averaging 18.6 minutes, up from the nine minutes he’s averaging on the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Slim Jim’s custom Nissan Z, known to fans as Fast Meat, has been recovered in the suburbs. It was reported stolen in Los Angeles.
Crime
Slim Jim’s stolen car ‘Fast Meat’ found in Chicago area
The custom Nissan Z is covered in a fiery red and yellow wrap and has a yellow leather interior. It was reported stolen from the Los Angeles area earlier this month and found last week in Hillside on a transporter.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 