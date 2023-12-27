The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Man fatally shot in New City

The man, who police estimate to be around 35, was found unresponsive in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after midnight.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed in the New City neighborhood early Wednesday.

The man, who police estimate to be around 35, was in an alley in the 4800 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he was shot about 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and pronounced dead there, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

