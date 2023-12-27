Man fatally shot in New City

A man was shot and killed in the New City neighborhood early Wednesday.

The man, who police estimate to be around 35, was in an alley in the 4800 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he was shot about 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and pronounced dead there, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

