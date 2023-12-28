The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Man fatally shot in West Englewood

The man, 19, was in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after being shot in West Englewood early Thursday, police said.

The man, 19, was in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street about 1:30 a.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

