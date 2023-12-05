Charges pending for 4 after stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash on Dan Ryan on South Side

Four men are in custody after they led police on a chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway that ended with a crash on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The pursuit of the stolen white Infiniti started on the Ryan near 76th Street abut 7 p.m., though the alleged car thieves exited at 87th Street and drove to Halsted Street, where they turned back onto the expressway.

Illinois State Police picked up the pursuit while a CPD helicopter watched overhead until the vehicle crashed into another car near 79th Street, and the four men exited and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

All four were arrested in the 7800 block of South Wabash Avenue, and police recovered three weapons at the scene. Charges are pending.