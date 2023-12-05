Man shot during attempted robbery in Gage Park
The man ran and the gunmen opened fire, striking him in the lower abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.
A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 7:40 a.m., a 43-year-old man was entering his vehicle on the 5300 block of South Rockwell Street when a gray vehicle approached and two gunmen got out and demanded money from him, Chicago police said.
The man ran and the gunmen opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, officials said.
The assailants returned to the vehicle and fled south and were not in custody.
Car rams Mag Mile Neiman Marcus in early-morning attempted burglary, may be connected to others: CPD
The Latest
The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday night that showed the location at 38th and California required metals and chemicals cleanup.
Here is a closer look at a few of the specific jobs that were filled and what’s ahead for those programs with a new coach in charge.
A look at Warren’t strong start, Lindblom’s emergence and the area’s struggles at the Chicago Elite Classic.
Hiring is slowing from the breakneck pace of the past two years. Still, employers have added a solid 239,000 jobs a month this year.
The song bumps Mariah Carey’s longstanding charttopper “All I Want for Christmas is You” to the No. 2 spot.