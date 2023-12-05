The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot during attempted robbery in Gage Park

The man ran and the gunmen opened fire, striking him in the lower abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Dec. 5, 2023 on the Southwest Side.

A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7:40 a.m., a 43-year-old man was entering his vehicle on the 5300 block of South Rockwell Street when a gray vehicle approached and two gunmen got out and demanded money from him, Chicago police said.

The man ran and the gunmen opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, officials said.

The assailants returned to the vehicle and fled south and were not in custody.

