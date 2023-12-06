The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago man pleads guilty to shooting CPD officer and ATF agents in 2021

Eugene “Gen Gen” McLaurin pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a federal officer and two counts of using a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Chicago man pleads guilty to shooting CPD officer and ATF agents in 2021
Chicago police gather near East 89th Pl. and Indiana after an officer and two ATF agents were shot on Wednesday, June 7, 2021.

Eugene McLaurin has pleaded guilty to shooting a Chicago police officer and two ATF agents on July 7, 2021.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago man pleaded guilty to shooting a Chicago police officer and two federal agents in 2021 because he thought they were rival street gang members.

Eugene “Gen Gen” McLaurin pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a federal officer and two counts of using a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence, according to a plea filed by the U.S. District Court.

McLaurin faces a maximum of life in prison, according to court files. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13. 

90

Eugene McLaurin

Chicago police

McLaurin, driving a white Chevrolet Malibu, began following an unmarked ATF vehicle about 5:40 a.m. on July 7, 2021, as it headed east near the 400 block of West 118th Street because he thought the officer and agents inside were members of an opposing gang, authorities said.

As the ATF vehicle reached the on-ramp to Interstate 57 from Ashland Avenue, McLaurin pulled alongside them and opened fire using a 9 mm Glock 9 pistol, briefly paused, and fired more rounds at the vehicle, according to court documents.

One special agent was shot in the left land and another was shot in the right arm and right side of his body, according to officials. Both suffered permanent injuries from the shooting, according to court documents.

The police officer, who was driving the unmarked vehicle, was grazed in the head, according to court records.

All were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, officials said.

Shortly after the shooting, McLaurin put the pistol in a sewer drain and hid the key to the Malibu inside a dryer vent tube, according to court files.

He was initially arrested by Chicago police hours after the shooting, and he was transferred to federal custody a day later.

McLaurin was previously convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, narcotics delivery and street gang contact, according to court records.

