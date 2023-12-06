Elgin police officer charged with child pornography possession

An Elgin police officer has been placed on administrative leave as he faces child pornography charges.

Jordan Collins, 33, was charged Wednesday with five felony counts of possession of child pornography in DeKalb County.

He was arrested while on duty Monday night after investigators with the Illinois Attorney General’s office searched his home in Kirkland and found evidence of child pornography, the attorney general’s office said.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said Collins was put on administrative leave “immediately following the arrest with additional action expected following review of the criminal charges.”

Collins has worked for the department for about five years.

“The criminal actions of a single police officer do not define the Elgin Police Department,” Lalley said in a statement. “This department will never deviate from upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability and dedication to the community it serves.”

A judge ordered Collins held in jail as he awaits trial. He is due back in court Dec. 20.

The attorney general’s office and the DeKalb County state’s attorney’s office will co-prosecute the case.

