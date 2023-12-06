Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to murder charges in mother’s death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has pleaded not guilty to murder and concealing homicide charges in connection to his mother’s death earlier this year in Maywood.

Brown, 35, appeared in a Maywood courtroom Wednesday before Cook County Judge Geary Kull, who ordered that Brown can appear at future court dates without handcuffs or mobility restrictions. Brown remains held in the Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.

His mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in September, wrapped in a sheet in tall grass less than 200 feet from her home, prosecutors have said. An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault.

The creek where the body of Myrtle Brown, mother of Sergio Brown, was found near the home of Myrtle Brown, in Maywood in September. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Brown, who lived with his 73-year-old mother, was the last person seen with her. He also was observed burning fabric the night of her death Sept. 14, prosecutors have said. Brown bought a one-way plane ticket to Cancún and flew out the next morning.

He was considered missing for nearly a month until he was found in Mexico, deported to San Diego and then extradited to Maywood in October, officials said.

Two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death were filed against Brown.

Brown played football at Proviso East High School, then played collegiately at Notre Dame between 2006 and 2009. His NFL career lasted seven seasons, spending time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 24.

