Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to murder charges in mother’s death

Brown, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide. He played football at Proviso East High School and Notre Dame, and spent seven seasons in the NFL.

By  Kade Heather
   
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15, 2015, in south London. The former NFL player has been arrested in southern California nearly a month after the body of his 73-year-old mother was found behind her suburban Chicago home. San Diego County Jail records show Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that Brown, 35, was booked into the facility Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, following a “fugitive arrest.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS304

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the slaying of his mother, Myrtle Brown.

AP

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has pleaded not guilty to murder and concealing homicide charges in connection to his mother’s death earlier this year in Maywood.

Brown, 35, appeared in a Maywood courtroom Wednesday before Cook County Judge Geary Kull, who ordered that Brown can appear at future court dates without handcuffs or mobility restrictions. Brown remains held in the Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.

His mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in September, wrapped in a sheet in tall grass less than 200 feet from her home, prosecutors have said. An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault.

The creek where the body of Myrtle Brown, mother of Sergio Brown, was found near her west suburban Maywood home.

The creek where the body of Myrtle Brown, mother of Sergio Brown, was found near the home of Myrtle Brown, in Maywood in September.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Brown, who lived with his 73-year-old mother, was the last person seen with her. He also was observed burning fabric the night of her death Sept. 14, prosecutors have said. Brown bought a one-way plane ticket to Cancún and flew out the next morning. 

He was considered missing for nearly a month until he was found in Mexico, deported to San Diego and then extradited to Maywood in October, officials said.

Two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death were filed against Brown.

Brown played football at Proviso East High School, then played collegiately at Notre Dame between 2006 and 2009. His NFL career lasted seven seasons, spending time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 24.

