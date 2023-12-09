1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Humboldt Park

A person was killed and two were wounded in a shootout early Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 1:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was approached by two men in a vehicle who began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man, who was a concealed carry holder, returned fire and struck both men in the car, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

The 31-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered and area detectives were investigating.

