The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Humboldt Park

About 1:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was approached by two men in a vehicle who began shooting, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Humboldt Park
Crime scene tape. File photo.

Three people were shot early Saturday day Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed and two were wounded in a shootout early Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 1:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was approached by two men in a vehicle who began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man, who was a concealed carry holder, returned fire and struck both men in the car, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

The 31-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered and area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Lower West Side
No excuse for political horse trading when it comes to crime-ridden West Loop encampment
Ex-Chicago cop gets probation for sexually abusing man shackled to hospital bed
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Rideshare driver stabbed by customer in Streeterville
Charges pending after boy, 15, sexually assaulted in Loop
The Latest
Bears_New_President.jpg
Bears
Bears’ last five games will determine fate of many
The entire city is aiming at their backs. The McCaskeys and Kevin Warren sitting back on some Al Capone vibe waiting on when to give the order. Fire v. Fired. Same thing.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Josh Barfield dons a Negro League jersey promoting the East-West Classic Game on May 25. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
Sports Saturday
Josh Barfield advancing an important cause as he tries to advance White Sox
New White Sox assistant GM brings awareness to Black baseball
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell responds to questions during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Cubs
Cubs’ Craig Counsell peels back layers of his managing philosophy
Counsell has yet to step in the dugout for the Cubs, but it’s becoming clear what the team should expect.
By Maddie Lee
 
Rookie defenseman Louis Crevier has brought an upbeat attitude to the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Amid Blackhawks’ losing malaise, Louis Crevier provides an injection of joy
Crevier’s unrestrained happiness about being in the NHL — and underdog journey (as a 2020 seventh-round pick) to get to it — gives the Hawks something to smile about during an otherwise dispiriting stretch of the season.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_117811340.jpg
Bears
Bears’ defense faces a defining moment vs. Lions
Bent on redemption after collapsing in a 31-26 loss to the Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 19 — “the worst feeling after a loss we’ve had, ” safety Eddie Jackson said — the Bears’ defense has a chance to get it right and make a statement against a playoff-bound team.
By Mark Potash
 