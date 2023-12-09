The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Man fatally shot while driving in Archer Heights

Just after 10 p.m., the man, 42, was driving in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the back of the head, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot late Friday on the Southwest Side.

A man was fatally shot as he was driving Friday night in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Just after 10 p.m., the 42-year-old was driving in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the back of the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

