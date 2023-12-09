Man fatally shot while driving in Archer Heights
Just after 10 p.m., the man, 42, was driving in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the back of the head, Chicago police said.
A man was fatally shot as he was driving Friday night in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.
Just after 10 p.m., the 42-year-old was driving in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the back of the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
All the results from around the area.
Talking with the Sun-Times on Friday, White discussed the opinions of him over the years - the media’s included - as well as how he’s not hidden from those opinions and actually used them to his benefit.
Scores, highlights and more from Friday’s action.
About 10 p.m., the person was in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway when she was struck by a red SUV that fled north on Kildare Avenue, Chicago police said.
About 1:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was approached by two men in a vehicle who began shooting, Chicago police said.