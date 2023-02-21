The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Man shot in West Englewood dies

The man, 20, was shot Friday afternoon and died a day later, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.

A man who was shot last Friday in West Englewood has died.

The man, 20, was on the street about 2 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died a day later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been reported.

Detectives were investigating.

