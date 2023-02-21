Man shot in West Englewood dies

A man who was shot last Friday in West Englewood has died.
The man, 20, was on the street about 2 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died a day later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No arrests have been reported.
Detectives were investigating.
Babysitter admitted throwing 4-month-old before baby’s death, her husband later offered $2,000 to parents: prosecutors
The Latest
Among the emails were four to City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado — who reports to the mayor — at his work email address inviting him to a Lightfoot campaign event.
The due date for tax year 2022 was extended because of delays with second-installment bills last year.
For reliever Michael Rucker, building off his 2022 season began with a literal building project.
An opening “wild card” round will feature matches between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western conferences at the stadium of the higher seed.
The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.