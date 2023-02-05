The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village

The suspects, who set for cars on fire Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 were wearing a red or black hooded sweatshirt, police said. No arrests have been reported.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Chicago police issued a community alert after a series of car arsons were reported in Little Village.

Police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of someone setting fire to vehicles last week in Little Village.

Four cases of cars being intentionally damaged by fire were reported from 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 to 2 a.m. on Feb. 2, Chicago police said in a community alert. The incidents occurred in the 2200-2300 block of South Drake Avenue.

The suspects were seen wearing red or black hooded sweatshirts, police said. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information can call 9312) 746-7618.

