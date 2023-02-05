Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village

Police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of someone setting fire to vehicles last week in Little Village.

Four cases of cars being intentionally damaged by fire were reported from 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 to 2 a.m. on Feb. 2, Chicago police said in a community alert. The incidents occurred in the 2200-2300 block of South Drake Avenue.

The suspects were seen wearing red or black hooded sweatshirts, police said. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information can call 9312) 746-7618.

