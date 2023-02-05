Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
The suspects, who set for cars on fire Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 were wearing a red or black hooded sweatshirt, police said. No arrests have been reported.
Police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of someone setting fire to vehicles last week in Little Village.
Four cases of cars being intentionally damaged by fire were reported from 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 to 2 a.m. on Feb. 2, Chicago police said in a community alert. The incidents occurred in the 2200-2300 block of South Drake Avenue.
Anyone with information can call 9312) 746-7618.
