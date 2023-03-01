Gurnee man drives into tree while arguing with passenger in Beach Park

A Gurnee man drove into a tree while arguing with a passenger Wednesday morning in suburban Beach Park.

About 7:45 a.m., officers responded to calls of a single-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Lone Oak Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 68, and a 36-year-old woman were arguing when the man said he was going to “end both of their lives” and sped up before veering off the road and striking a tree, authorities said.

The pair were extracted from a Nissan SUV and taken to area hospitals with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

The man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct, officials said. His name was being withheld pending his release from the hospital.