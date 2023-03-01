Gurnee man drives into tree while arguing with passenger in Beach Park
The man, 68, and a 36-year-old woman were arguing when the man said he was going to “end both of their lives,” sped up and struck a tree, authorities said. Both were injured.
A Gurnee man drove into a tree while arguing with a passenger Wednesday morning in suburban Beach Park.
About 7:45 a.m., officers responded to calls of a single-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Lone Oak Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, 68, and a 36-year-old woman were arguing when the man said he was going to “end both of their lives” and sped up before veering off the road and striking a tree, authorities said.
The pair were extracted from a Nissan SUV and taken to area hospitals with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” officials said.
The man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct, officials said. His name was being withheld pending his release from the hospital.
In courtroom packed with fellow officers, Oak Lawn cop pleads not guilty to battery, misconduct charges in teen’s arrest
The Latest
The family musical “Annie,” the dancers of Alvin Ailey and new interactive art at Navy Pier are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that might not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix.
Every one of the eight mayoral challengers had vowed to fire Brown as their first order of business, including the two remaining candidates in the April 4 runoff: Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.
Por lo menos 10 de las 40 contiendas disputadas podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta, lo que ocurre cuando hay más de dos candidatos en una contienda y nadie asegura más del 50% del voto.
The proposed rule is a victory for the biofuels industry, which for years has pushed to allow sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer.