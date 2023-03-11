CPD officer suffers minor injury in Lincoln Park struggle
Policer were responding to a call for criminal damage to property when one of the officers got in a struggle with a suspect, police said.
A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night following a struggle with a man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
About 9 p.m., officers responded to a call for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.
At the scene, a victim led the police to an alleyway, where an officer confronted the alleged suspect, police said. His age was unknown.
The officer then struggled with the man, who managed to disarm the officer and fire a shot, police said.
No one was struck, police said.
The officer regained control of the gun, and the suspect was taken into custody after trying to run away, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and for observation, police said.
