The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

CPD officer suffers minor injury in Lincoln Park struggle

Policer were responding to a call for criminal damage to property when one of the officers got in a struggle with a suspect, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE CPD officer suffers minor injury in Lincoln Park struggle
A Chicago police officer was hurt while making an arrest Friday night in Lincoln Park.

A Chicago police officer was hurt while making an arrest Friday night in Lincoln Park.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night following a struggle with a man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

About 9 p.m., officers responded to a call for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

At the scene, a victim led the police to an alleyway, where an officer confronted the alleged suspect, police said. His age was unknown.

The officer then struggled with the man, who managed to disarm the officer and fire a shot, police said.

No one was struck, police said.

The officer regained control of the gun, and the suspect was taken into custody after trying to run away, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and for observation, police said.

Next Up In Crime
2 men shot in Loop as crowds gather for St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing
Armed robbers strike twice in West Loop
Woman fatally stabbed on Loop CTA platform
Authorities release name of 9-year-old girl shot to death in Bolingbrook home invasion
Lawyers for man bodyslammed by CPD officer say city hid officer’s disciplinary records
Gang members charged with selling crack cocaine, primarily in Albany Park, using telephone hotline to make deliveries
The Latest
Two men were wounded in a Loop shooting Saturday morning as people flocked downtown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing.
Crime
2 men shot in Loop as crowds gather for St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing
The men were in the first block of North Dearborn Street when someone opened fire about an hour before the river-dyeing, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two armed robberies were reported about the same time Friday night in the West Loop.
Crime
Armed robbers strike twice in West Loop
The robberies were reported in the 300 block of North Peoria and the first block of North Green.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A train approaches the Adams and Wabash station in the Loop, pictured in July 2022. A person was stabbed at the station early Saturday.
Crime
Woman fatally stabbed on Loop CTA platform
She was attacked in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
WNBA Finals - Game Five
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Super teams are nothing new in the WNBA, so what’s with all the added buzz?
When the smoke cleared on this year’s free-agency period, there were two landing spots for the collective group of stars, the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces. Both picked off the Sky’s championship players.
By Annie Costabile
 
Christopher Morel
Sports Saturday
This week’s baseball quiz is going streaking
Notorious Oscar incident has us thinking about other streaks that involved uniformed players
By Bill Chuck
 