Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 16, killed in Chatham shooting

The boy was shot in the left arm, chest and chin in the 400 block of East 88th Street,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   


File Photo

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy was shot in the left arm, chest and chin about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of East 88th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.

AP23073698019976.jpg
Transportation
First major US railroad merger in 2 decades will go forward
Some Chicago suburbs opposed the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern because of concerns about more traffic potentially causing some commuters to abandon the Metra rail network and drive instead.
By Josh Funk | AP
 
Northwestern.jpeg
News
Northwestern begins transplant trial for stage 4 lung cancer patients who have run out of traditional treatment options
The trial is called DREAM, for double lung replacement and multidisciplinary care, and is aimed at some of the most “hopeless patients,” the hospital says.
By Allison Novelo
 
CTA.jpeg
Transportation
Riders on Brown and Purple Line evacuated along catwalk over Chicago River when their train loses power at Wells and Wacker
The riders were on a Purple Line Express train when the tracks lost power near the Merchandise Mart. Service on the line was stopped between Armitage and the Loop and shuttle buses were used, according to the CTA.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kyle Tepper holds his 3.5-pound crappie, caught in the Chain O’Lakes area.
Outdoors
The curiosities of a freak crappie caught in northern Illinois
Kyle Tepper caught a freak crappie in the Chain O’Lakes area that looks like something from far southern Illinois or Mississippi. The catch gives the chance to splash around the oddities of crappies in Illinois.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A reminder in verse about how parenting style affects a child
A young person takes a lesson from exposure to criticism and hostility — or tolerance and fairness.
By Abigail Van Buren
 