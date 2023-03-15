Boy, 16, killed in Chatham shooting

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in Chatham on the South Side.
The boy was shot in the left arm, chest and chin about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of East 88th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
Police are conducting a homicide investigation.
The Latest
