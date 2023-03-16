The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Armed robbers strike 2 Chicago neighborhoods 10 times in under 2 hours

The robberies were in Brighton Park and Back of the Yards between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Armed robbers strike 2 Chicago neighborhoods 10 times in under 2 hours
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

Chicago police have issued an alert after 10 armed robberies were committed in Brighton Park and Back of the Yards over less than two hours Wednesday.

The robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., often just two blocks apart. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred:

  • In the 4600 block of South Albany Street at 6:02 a.m.
  • 2400 block of West 47th Street at 6:03 a.m.
  • 1700 block of West 47th Street at 6:06 a.m.
  • 4300 block of South Archer Avenue at 6:07 a.m.
  • 4600 block of south Troy at 6:10 a.m.
  • 1700 block of West 47th Street at 7:10 a.m.
  • 1900 block of West 47th Street at 7:15 a.m.
  • 4700 block of South Hermitage at 7:15 a.m.
  • 4800 block of South Paulina Street at 7:24 a.m.
  • 4400 block of South Western Avenue at 7:46 a.m.

Police said they were looking for four men between the ages of 18 and 20. Anyone with information can call detectives at (312) 747-8384.

Next Up In Crime
Wives of Flores twins, who helped put drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ behind bars, to plea guilty to money laundering
How a gun violence spike in 2016 created a movement of Chicagoans that is still building
DEA’s new Chicago boss Sheila Lyons: Will target fentanyl, an ‘awful, terrible challenge’
Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
The Latest
Brothers Pedro Flores (left) and Margarito Flores rose from street-level Chicago drug dealers to the top of the cartel world.
El Chapo
Wives of Flores twins, who helped put drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ behind bars, to plea guilty to money laundering
The wives allegedly collected drug debts owed to their husbands and spent lavishly.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles, left, and head coach Matt Eberflus watch workouts during Northwestern’s pro day.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 277: Analyzing Ryan Poles’ deals
The Bears made a flurry of deals as free agency opened this week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Michael Goi (right) directs actor Gary Oldman (left) in the 2019 horror movie “Mary.”
Columnists
Talk about your passion
Hollywood veteran Michael Goi on how to nail a job interview.
By Neil Steinberg
 
NFL Combine
Bears
Ryan Poles: Bears will interview Jalen Carter at Halas Hall
One day after the Bears visited Georgia’s pro day en masse, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the team plans to bring defensive tackle Jalen Carter to Halas Hall for an official visit in the next month.
By Patrick Finley
 
This image released by Paramount+ shows Patrick Stewart as Picard (left) and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher in the “No Win Scenario” episode of “Star Trek: Picard.”
Movies and TV
‘Star Trek’ and Picard’s f-bomb: TV characters’ changing mores
The crossing of last week’s linguistic frontier is an interesting case. It highlights the turbulence generated when a beloved character born during the “family-friendly” TV era evolves against the streaming landscape, where constraints are fewer and opportunities for unflinching authenticity greater.
By Ted Anthony | Associated Press
 