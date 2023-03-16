Chicago police issue alert after 10 armed robberies in Brighton Park, Back of the Yards over less than two hours

Chicago police have issued an alert after 10 armed robberies were committed in Brighton Park and Back of the Yards over less than two hours Wednesday.

The robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., often just two blocks apart. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred:



In the 4600 block of South Albany Street at 6:02 a.m.

2400 block of West 47th Street at 6:03 a.m.

1700 block of West 47th Street at 6:06 a.m.

4300 block of South Archer Avenue at 6:07 a.m.

4600 block of south Troy at 6:10 a.m.

1700 block of West 47th Street at 7:10 a.m.

1900 block of West 47th Street at 7:15 a.m.

4700 block of South Hermitage at 7:15 a.m.

4800 block of South Paulina Street at 7:24 a.m.

4400 block of South Western Avenue at 7:46 a.m.

Police said they were looking for four men between the ages of 18 and 20. Anyone with information can call detectives at (312) 747-8384.

