Chicago police issue alert after 10 armed robberies in Brighton Park, Back of the Yards over less than two hours
The robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, often just two blocks apart. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.
The robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., often just two blocks apart. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.
The robberies occurred:
- In the 4600 block of South Albany Street at 6:02 a.m.
- 2400 block of West 47th Street at 6:03 a.m.
- 1700 block of West 47th Street at 6:06 a.m.
- 4300 block of South Archer Avenue at 6:07 a.m.
- 4600 block of south Troy at 6:10 a.m.
- 1700 block of West 47th Street at 7:10 a.m.
- 1900 block of West 47th Street at 7:15 a.m.
- 4700 block of South Hermitage at 7:15 a.m.
- 4800 block of South Paulina Street at 7:24 a.m.
- 4400 block of South Western Avenue at 7:46 a.m.
Police said they were looking for four men between the ages of 18 and 20. Anyone with information can call detectives at (312) 747-8384.
