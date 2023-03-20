The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Suspect sought in theft of Rockford funeral home van with body inside is arrested in Green Bay

Deon Howard is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, abuse of a corpse in the theft of a funeral home van containing a body that was found in Chicago.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Suspect sought in theft of Rockford funeral home van with body inside is arrested in Green Bay
A man accused of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A man accused of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A Rockford-area man charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly stealing a funeral home van containing a body that was later found dumped on a Chicago street has been arrested in Wisconsin.

Deon Howard, 23, also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested Sunday in Green Bay, according to Rockford police.

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen Jan. 21 with the body of Curtis Brown, 47, inside. Chicago police found the van the next day without the body.

Curtis Brown

Curtis Brown

Provided

Brown’s body was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side, Rockford police said.

The body was returned to Rockford by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Brown’s family had planned to send his body to Mississippi, where he grew up, for burial.

In 2021, Brandy Collins, director of the funeral home, was placed on probation for two years and fined $10,000 for “unprofessional conduct, failure to account for personal property and aiding and assisting unlicensed practice,” according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Collins & Stone hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment. Brown’s family has said they were exploring their legal options.

Next Up In Crime
How an out-of-state pot firm used a shooting victim in a bid to score social equity licenses in Illinois
Arrested after a chase through South Side, suspect tries to escape again — through ceiling of police station, authorities say
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting
4 shot at restaurant in South Shore
CPD officer hit by fleeing car near Grant Park
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls find some brotherly love, and finally beat 76ers star Joel Embiid
It took a grimy performance on defense, highlighted by a Derrick Jones Jr. nasty block on James Harden to seal the victory, but the Bulls pulled out the improbable win in double overtime.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_112274366.jpg
Politics
Vallas, Johnson offer contrasting ideas at forum on issues affecting Black and Latino communities
Paul Vallas said he would simplify CPD police foot-pursuit policy. Brandon Johnson says he would keep current policy. Both agree to appoint Blacks, Latinos to their teams.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Amtrak’s new and refreshed train cars at Union Station Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Amtrak Executive Vice President Roger Harris in the refreshed Horizon Coach.
Transportation
As Amtrak expands service, replaces cars, riders have high hopes
A second daily round trip between Chicago and St. Paul could serve riders as early as 2024, with new train cars on the way.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 86-T
Michael Madigan and Michael McClain discuss an issue involving then-Senate President John Cullerton and anti-Madigan political ads from Senate Democrats.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Vehicles travel northbound and southbound on the Kennedy Expressway Jan. 2023 near West Montrose Avenue.
Transportation
Kennedy Expressway road work begins Monday night: make alternate travel plans
Construction beings Monday night on the inbound lanes of the expressway and will continue through the summer. It is sure to cause headaches for Chicagoland drivers.
By Sun-Times Wire
 