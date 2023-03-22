The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

$400,000 in fake Rolexes, Prada, other luxury brand items seized at O’Hare Airport

Customs officials say two shipments from Thailand headed to U.S. addresses contained counterfeit jewelry, accessories. Sales of the items can fund criminal activity.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE $400,000 in fake Rolexes, Prada, other luxury brand items seized at O’Hare Airport
A counterfeit Rolex watch was among hundreds of other fake items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago on March 20, 2023.

A counterfeit Rolex watch was among hundreds of other fake items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago on March 20, 2023. U.S. consumers spend more than $1 billion a year on counterfeit items, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Chicago seized over 300 items of counterfeit designer items worth nearly $400,000 on Monday.

The items were found in two parcels from Thailand at O’Hare International Airport, the agency said in a statement.

One package was headed for a home in Tennessee and contained counterfeit watches, earrings, necklaces, sunglasses and other items bearing luxury labels like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Fendi, officials said.

The second was being shipped to a home in Texas and contained fake Gucci, Prada, Christian Dior, Hermes, Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and Chanel earrings, scarves and belts, officials said.

Had the items been authentic, the retail prices for the products would have been over $398,000, officials said. 

Counterfeit earrings and a scarf were also seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago on March 20, 2023.

Counterfeit earrings and a scarf were among the items seized in two shipments from Thailand that arrived at O’Hare Airport this week and headed for two addresses in the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Criminal organizations sell counterfeit goods to fund illicit operations, which can include drug trafficking and money laundering, officials said.

The agency said online shopping has made it easier for buyers to be fooled into buying fake products. In the U.S., consumers spend more than $100 billion a year on counterfeit items, officials said.

“As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the front line to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at the customs agency’s Chicago field office.

Counterfeit goods are typically sold on third-party e-commerce sites like eBay. Sellers will often use a picture of a genuine item to get shoppers to buy the items, officials said.

Shoppers were urged to look carefully at an online listing for a luxury item before buying, especially if the deal looks too good to be true.

Next Up In Crime
Accused killer of Chicago police officer denied bail, despite pleas that he ‘didn’t intend for any of this to happen’
2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting that caused driver to crash into car
With Chicago’s police leadership in flux, a new report on the nation’s law enforcement ‘crisis’ offers a path forward
Potential indictment of Donald Trump comes after decades of legal scrutiny
Intruder fatally shoots man in Rogers Park home
Video shows mental health patient pinned to the floor before his death
The Latest
Sam McLellan (center) and the company of “The Book of Mormon” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.&nbsp;
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago March 23-29: The Mix
‘The Book of Mormon,’ Lyric Opera’s ‘Proximity,’ Wilco in concert and the Greek Heritage Parade are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Mike Clevinger allowed one run in five innings Wednesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
Mike Clevinger pitches five innings of one-run ball
White Sox notebook: Mike Clevinger, Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn, Seby Zavala, Aaron Bummer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Blackhawks will not wear rainbow-colored Pride jerseys during warmups Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks will not wear Pride jerseys for Sunday’s Pride Night due to safety concerns for Russian players
The Hawks have three players born or with family in Russia, where a law was passed in December banning “gay propaganda.” Conversations with security officials prompted an organizational decision to scrap the jersey plans, per sources.
By Ben Pope
 
Right hander Marcus Stroman is set to take the mound for the Cubs on Opening Day.
Cubs
‘Focus and attention to detail’: Cubs name Marcus Stroman Opening Day starter
Stroman announced manager David Ross’ decision on Twitter Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson answers a question during a mayoral runoff debate at WGN Studios on Tuesday, March 22, 2023.
Elections
Johnson won’t identify ‘plan B’ for revenue if City Council, legislature resist tax hikes
‘I need industry to help,’ find revenue other than property taxes, mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson tells Crain’s Chicago Business editorial board members.
By Fran Spielman
 