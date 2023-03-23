State trooper injured in crash involving suspected stolen car in Chatham
Three children, one believed to be 10 years old, and two adults, including an Illinois State Police trooper, were hospitalized in good condition, fire officials said.
An Illinois State Police trooper was among five people injured in a car crash involving a suspected stolen car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side, officials said.
The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. near East 83rd Street and South State Street, according to Chicago fire officials.
Two children, one believed to be 10 years old, were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Another child was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. The trooper and another adult also were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, according to the fire department.
All five were listed in good condition, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
The Latest
Laxman Narasimhan will spend half-day shift each month at one of the company’s 9,000 U.S. coffee shops to stay close to employees and customers.
Andrei Kisliak was badly in need of cash and threatening leading up to killing his wife, mother and his two daughters in their home, Buffalo Grove police say in final report.
Buddy Robinson and his brother Eric, a Blue Jackets forward, crossed paths in Washington before consecutive matchups against the Capitals. But Buddy’s Hawks struggled mightily Thursday in a 6-1 loss.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced hostile questions from Democrats, Republicans concerned about the company’s ties to China’s government, security, user data collection.
Elusive former top aide offers inside look at how Michael Madigan wielded power — and helped muster votes on bill pushed by ComEd
Will Cousineau took the witness stand after securing letters from the feds granting him immunity and making clear he’s not a target of an investigation. Then he listened as prosecutors played a December 2018 call he’d participated in and which was secretly recorded by the FBI.