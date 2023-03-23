State trooper injured in crash involving suspected stolen car in Chatham

An Illinois State Police trooper was among five people injured in a car crash involving a suspected stolen car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side, officials said.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. near East 83rd Street and South State Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two children, one believed to be 10 years old, were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Another child was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. The trooper and another adult also were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, according to the fire department.

All five were listed in good condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.