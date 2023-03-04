The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Man fatally shot in car in Englewood

The man, 28, was shot in the left shoulder about 12:45 p.m. Saturday while in the 1000 block of West 59th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death while inside a car Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The 28-year-old was in the car about 12:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 59th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

