3 dead, 1 wounded in Bolingbrook home invasion, shooting
A man, woman and juvenile female are found shot to death in a residence, police say. A woman is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.
Three people were killed and another wounded during a home invasion late Sunday in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
Officers responded to a call of a possible home invasion about 8:15 in the 100 block of Lee Lane, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.
When they arrived, police found a man, woman and a juvenile female shot to death, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
