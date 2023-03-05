3 dead, 1 wounded in Bolingbrook home invasion, shooting

Three people were killed and another wounded during a home invasion late Sunday in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Officers responded to a call of a possible home invasion about 8:15 in the 100 block of Lee Lane, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a man, woman and a juvenile female shot to death, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

