The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

6th alleged member of O-Block street gang charged in shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

Ralph Turpin, 33, joins 5 other suspected O Block members accused by feds of taking part in the attack on Carlton Weekly outside a north side boutique in 2020.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 6th alleged member of O-Block street gang charged in shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck
Carlton Weekly, the Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck.

Carlton Weekly, the Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck, was gunned down Aug. 4, 2020. Authorities used surveillance video to build a case against members of the Black Disciples’ O Block faction. After the shooting, an informant told investigators that someone affiliated with the gang had offered $50,000 “to anyone that killed Weekly.”

Facebook

A sixth alleged member of the O-Block street gang has been charged in the slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

Ralph Turpin, 33, who is also known as “Tall” or “Teezy,” was charged with committing a murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, according to a statement from the United States attorney’s office. 

Also charged in FBG Duck’s death are: Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30; Kenneth “Kenny” Robinson, 28; Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22; and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22.

The indictment alleges that the O-Block gang engaged in numerous acts of violence, including the killing of Carlton Weekly, a Chicago rapper also known as FBG Duck, on Aug. 4, 2020, the statement said.

Weekly was shot as many as 21 times in the daytime attack that also left his girlfriend and someone else waiting in line with them at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique at 68 E. Oak St. wounded.

The attack involved four masked shooters who left 38 bullet casings behind following an attack that lasted all of 15 seconds, according to a federal court record.

Much of what happened on the day of the shooting was captured on video, according to the 45-page document, which includes an FBI affidavit.

It says investigators towed a car used in the shooting one day after it happened, later searched it and found evidence that implicated Liggins. The document also points to so-called “diss tracks,” songs posted online in which street gang members disrespect rivals, fueling violence on the streets.

Minutes before the shooting, Weekly got out of a car driven by his girlfriend and stood in a line outside the store. Weekly’s mother has said he was shopping for a present for his son.

Around the same time, surveillance footage showed Liggins, Smart and others running down a stairwell at Parkway Gardens at 63rd and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the affidavit. It said Smart and another person got into a Ford Fusion owned by Offerd. The FBI believes Liggins got into a Chrysler 300 with two others.

From there, investigators were able to trace the vehicles’ path from Parkway Gardens to the scene of the slaying, using video surveillance. Around the time Weekly got out of the car on Oak Street, the feds say the Fusion and Chrysler were seen traveling in the same direction in the 6200 block of South Wentworth Ave., just five seconds apart. The vehicles were spotted on camera in at least seven additional locations.

Police records reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times showed a $100,000 bounty was placed on the head of Weekly before he was shot and killed.

Two weeks after the shooting, an informant in Chicago police custody told detectives and FBI agents that someone affiliated with the Black Disciples street gang had offered up $50,000 “to anyone that killed Weekly” and later raised the bounty to $100,000, according to the police records.

Another tipster told investigators, “Duck had a price on his head,” the records show.

The name of the person said to have placed the bounty was redacted. But the informant said the person bought custom-made necklaces for members of the Black Disciples’ O Block faction.

Turpin was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Contributing: Jon Seidel, Frank Main and Tom Schuba

Next Up In Crime
Lyft driver charged with firing gun in South Loop movie theater in dispute with passenger
Suspect shot during an attempted burglary in Lincoln Square
2 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers are both seeking their seats again
Officers shoot, wound man firing handgun in Joliet
Man dies more than a month after being shot in West Garfield Park
The Latest
merlin_112667102.jpg
Obituaries
Al Jaffee, Mad magazine ‘Fold-In’ artist, dies at 102
Satirist contributed regular features, including “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions,” for decades.
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ was Chicago’s only Gold Glove winner last year.
Cubs
Baseball by the Numbers: Defense hard to measure
dWAR, other metrics take into account that all positions aren’t created equal.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound DLSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares
City officials released details about rolling road closures and traffic patterns leading up the July 1-2 race — the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that is set to close DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
The high-rises at 202 and 220 S. State bracket two smaller buildings. All are owned by the federal government, which wants to tear them down as possible security risks for the Dirksen Federal Building on Dearborn Street.
City Hall
Landmarks panel to consider recognition of 202 and 220 S. State buildings
Action by the city to preserve two unoccupied Loop towers could make it harder for the federal government, which owns the buildings, to tear them down as it wants.
By David Roeder
 
Rev. Gerald Dew on Monday stands outside of the former Antioch Baptist Church in the 6200 block of South Stewart Avenue.
Chicago
Historic Antioch Church in Englewood looks for donations ahead of expansive rebuild
A year after a fire destroyed the building on Good Friday, plans to rebuild have been finalized, but the church still needs at least $3 million to open debt-free in 2025.
By Mariah Rush
 