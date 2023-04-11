Woman, 23, shot during fight on CTA bus in South Shore
The woman was arguing with another bus passenger when she was shot in the collarbone. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A woman was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in South Shore.
The woman, 23, was in an altercation with a person, who opened fire about 8:10 p.m. while on the bus, Chicago police said.
Responding officers found her with a gunshot wound to the collarbone in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one was in custody. Area detectives were investigating.
