Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman, 23, shot during fight on CTA bus in South Shore

The woman was arguing with another bus passenger when she was shot in the collarbone. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_112683230.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where a 23-year-old woman was shot while riding on a CTA bus in the 7100 block of South Merrill Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood on Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in South Shore.

The woman, 23, was in an altercation with a person, who opened fire about 8:10 p.m. while on the bus, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found her with a gunshot wound to the collarbone in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody. Area detectives were investigating.

merlin_112683216.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where a 23-year-old woman was shot while riding on a CTA bus in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

