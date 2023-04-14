Man fatally shot inside car in South Shore

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a car in South Shore.
The 22-year-old was inside the car about 1 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Dorchester Avenue when he was shot in the armpit, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
