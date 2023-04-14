The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot inside car in South Shore

The man, 22, was shot about 1 p.m. Friday while in the 7400 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot inside car in South Shore
Five people were wounded in shootings Aug. 25, 2022, across Chicago.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a car in South Shore.

The 22-year-old was inside the car about 1 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Dorchester Avenue when he was shot in the armpit, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
4 ‘El Chapo’ sons indicted in Chicago, accused of ruthless takeover of Sinaloa Cartel
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn
Man killed in shooting inside Grand Crossing home
Man wounded in stabbing on Museum Campus
Donald Trump answers questions for 7 hours in N.Y. fraud lawsuit
The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The man, 44, was shot in the chest about 4:20 p.m. Thursday while in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Walmart Supercenter, the Walmart Health center and the Walmart Academy at 8431 S. Stewart Ave. in Chatham is one of four Chicago Walmart locations being closed.
Business
Walmart fought hard to open the stores it’s closing Sunday on the South Side, West Side
Four Walmart locations are set to close, a shock to those who remember the retailer clawing its way to do business in the city.
By Natalie Moore | WBEZ and Clare Lane | WBEZ
 
Chupa__Native__00_46_18_13r.jpg
La Voz Chicago
La leyenda del chupacabra recibe tratamiento de película en Netflix
Jonás Cuarón le da la vuelta a la leyenda y crea una “pequeña criatura amorosa”.
By Ambar Colón
 
20230405_Mayoral_Election_mm0010.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Ámalo u ódialo, conoce el corte de pelo llamado ‘El Edgar’
La reportera de WBEZ Nereida Moreno visitó Empire Cutz, una barbería de McKinley Park, para averiguar qué es lo que los jóvenes encuentran tan atractivo de este estilo.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
merlin_112680770.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago registra el 13 de abril como el más caliente de la historia
La temperatura máxima del jueves alcanzó los 83 grados cerca de O’Hare, superando el récord anterior de 82 grados el 13 de abril de 1941. Ahora, se acerca una ola de frío.
By Kade Heather
 