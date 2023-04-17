$200,000 bail for man charged in ax attack on man sleeping in parking garage
Mitchell Nowak, 50, allegedly entered the Arlington Heights garage Sunday, attacked the man and threatened to kill him.
Bail was set at $200,000 for an ax-wielding man who allegedly attacked a man sleeping in an Arlington Heights parking garage.
Mitchell Nowak, 50, was charged with attempted murder, according to a statement from the Arlington Heights Police Department.
About 6:35 a.m. Sunday, Nowak allegedly rode a bike to a parking garage in the first block of South Evergreen Avenue and attacked a man who was asleep. Nowak struck the man with both ends of a “medium-sized axe while stating his intention to kill him” police said.
The man “complained of his injuries” and was treated at the scene, officials said.
If convicted, Nowak faces six to 30 years in prison. His next court date was scheduled for May 12.
