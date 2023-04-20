The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

He was shot while inside a car in the 2300 block of East 80th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy shot in South Chicago
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in South Chicago.

The teen was inside a car in the 2300 block of East 80th Street when he was struck in the chest by gunfire about 1 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Acting Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s electronic monitoring rules are ambiguous, appeals court finds
Man stabbed during robbery at Loop business
Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas
Window of hotel near Millennium Park shattered by gunfire; no injuries reported
Gunman fires at woman as she leaves bus on Southeast Side, missing her but hitting bus
The Latest
Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter at police headquarters last month.
Crime
Acting Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop
Carter plans to retire May 15, two months after he took over the police department from David Brown.
By Tom Schuba
 
Larsa Pippen will co-host a celebrity basketball game in Miami next month.
NBA
That other Pippen and Jordan duo team up for a celebrity basketball game
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will host the game in Miami next month to benefit the “D Up on Cancer” charity.
By Sun-Times staff
 
First-year White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) and general manager Rick Hahn talk during spring training. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
It doesn’t get easier for struggling White Sox
Sox take 7-12 record into road series against Rays and Jays, looking for first series win of season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_73281467.jpg
City Hall
Mayor-elect Johnson chooses City Hall ‘lifer’ as his chief of staff
After “retiring” two weeks ago, 54-year-old Rich Guidice has agreed to serve as Brandon Johnson’s first chief of staff, with state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his deputy. Johnson’s choice of Guidice is likely to be reassuring to the City Council.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pat Ambrose talks to his Stevenson team during a practice in 2019.
High School Basketball
Longtime Stevenson basketball coach Pat Ambrose steps down
Stevenson coach Pat Ambrose, one of the state’s winningest coaches over the past two-plus decades, called it a coaching career on Wednesday.
By Joe Henricksen
 