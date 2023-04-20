14-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in South Chicago.
The teen was inside a car in the 2300 block of East 80th Street when he was struck in the chest by gunfire about 1 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to South Shore Hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.
No one was in custody.
