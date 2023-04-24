Boys, 4 and 9, hospitalized after Englewood home is set on fire

Two boys were hospitalized after their home was set on fire late Sunday in Englewood on the South Side, police say.

About 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found a man and four children who were able to leave the house unharmed.

The man told firefighters a 4-year-old boy was still inside, police said. Firefighters entered the home and brought the boy outside.

He was taken in critical condition Comer Children’s hospital with smoke inhalation injuries, police said. Another boy, 9, was taken to the same hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation.

Preliminary investigation showed that someone threw a lit object at the back of the house, police said.

