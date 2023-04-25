Man dies after he was found shot in Washington Heights

A man died after he was found shot early Monday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 9300 block of South Eggleston Avenue and found a 50-year-old man shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

Al Logan III was taken to Christ Medical Hospital in Oak Lawn initially in fair condition but later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area detectives were investigating.

