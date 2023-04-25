The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man dies after he was found shot in Washington Heights

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after he was found shot April 24, 2023 on the South Side.

A man died after he was found shot early Monday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 9300 block of South Eggleston Avenue and found a 50-year-old man shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

Al Logan III was taken to Christ Medical Hospital in Oak Lawn initially in fair condition but later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area detectives were investigating.

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
Bears
Bears not tipping their hand on Jalen Carter
The standout Georgia defensive tackle looks like a perfect fit as a 3-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But character issues and a reputation for inconsistent effort could make it a risky call if Carter slips to No. 9 in the NFL Draft.
By Mark Potash
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announces Tuesday she will not seek reelection during a speech at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets in River North.
Politics
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won’t seek re-election after two terms marked by controversial over policies, impact on crime
Chosen twice by voters to be Cook County’s top prosecutor by wide margins, Foxx faced near-constant criticism for her office’s progressive policy choices and their perceived impact on crime in Chicago.
By Matthew HendricksonFran Spielman, and 1 more
 
Traders at the Chicago Board Options Exchange before the opening bell on April 26, 1973.
Business
A Chicago financial powerhouse turns 50
Cboe Global Markets, the nation’s leading center for options trading, celebrates a milestone as it looks for new ways to serve investors.
By David Roeder
 
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Bears’ pick in 2018.
Bears
NFL Draft primer: How it works and where the Bears fit in
Below is the Sun-Times’ draft primer, which explains how the draft works, how long it goes — and where the Bears are slated to pick.
By Patrick Finley
 
Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.
The Watchdogs
Trump wins $1 million property tax refund on his namesake Chicago skyscraper
An appeals court ruled that Trump International Hotel & Tower was overvalued by Cook County officials a dozen years ago. The Chicago Public Schools stands to lose the most money — about $540,000.
By Tim Novak
 