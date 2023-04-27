The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Police issue alert after seven armed robberies and carjackings on North and West sides over 24 hours

In one of the attacks, a robber fired several times at a victim running away, police said. The robberies were reported in Rogers Park, Lincoln Park, Ukrainian Village, Pilsen, Bucktown, North Center and Edgewater.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police have issued an alert after seven armed robberies and carjackings were reported on the North and West sides over 24 hours earlier this week.

In one of the attacks, a robber fired several times at a victim running away, police said. The robberies were reported in Rogers Park, Lincoln Park, Ukrainian Village, Pilsen, Bucktown, North Center and Edgewater.

Each time, three or four robbers approached victims as they sat in their cars, police said in the alert. They pulled out guns and demanded personal property as well as their cars. Police described the robbers as between 18 and 24 years old, and they were wearing dark clothing and face masks.

The attacks happened:

  • Around 11 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of North Wolcott.
  • 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of North Ridge.
  • 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Wolcott.
  • 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West 18th Street.
  • Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of North Clark Street.
  • 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.
  • 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Western Avenue.

Anyone with information can call detectives at (312) 744-8263.

