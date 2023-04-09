Officers shoot, wound man firing handgun in Joliet

A man who police say fired a handgun near an apartment building Saturday in Joliet was shot and critically wounded by police.

About 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Lois Place, according to Joliet police.

When officers arrived they encountered a man “actively firing a handgun,” police said. The officers opened fire, striking the man.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or how many times the man was struck.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. The officers involved were also taken to a hospital, per department policy.

The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer’s use of force.

