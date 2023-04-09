Officers shoot, wound man firing handgun in Joliet
Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment building found a man firing a weapon. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.
A man who police say fired a handgun near an apartment building Saturday in Joliet was shot and critically wounded by police.
About 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Lois Place, according to Joliet police.
When officers arrived they encountered a man “actively firing a handgun,” police said. The officers opened fire, striking the man.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or how many times the man was struck.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. The officers involved were also taken to a hospital, per department policy.
The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer’s use of force.