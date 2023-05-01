The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found stabbed to death in Englewood apartment

Rodney Crowder Sr., 48, was found face-down in a bed with a stab wound to his chest in an apartment in the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found stabbed to death in Englewood apartment
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A man was found fatally stabbed April 30, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon in an Englewood apartment on the South Side.

About 4:35 p.m., Rodney Crowder Sr., 48, was found face-down in a bed with a stab wound to his chest in an apartment in the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He died from asphyxia, strangulation and a stab wound, according to autopsy reports.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Gun possession arrests doubled in Chicago, but shootings remained high — and unsolved
Dust storm blamed for ‘multiple fatalities’ in pileups near Springfield
WXRT’s Terri Hemmert among patrons at New Orleans restaurant where ‘hail of bullets’ killed a waiter, wounded a friend
Charges filed in stabbing of Loop Target employee
5 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
15-year-old boy shot, wounded in New City
The Latest
From left to right: Rocio Santoyo, Victor Santoyo and Rene Lemus of Somos Monos Cervecería at the Santoyo home in Back of the Yards.
Business
Latino-owned brewery coming to Back of the Yards
Somos Monos Cervecería began in Back of the Yards as a home-brewing project around 10 years ago. Now, through the Invest South/West program, they’re getting their own space, which they hope will become the local hangout.
By Michael Loria
 
Long guns submitted at a gun turn-in at St. Sabina Catholic Church on the South Side on June 11, 2022.&nbsp;
Crime
Gun possession arrests doubled in Chicago, but shootings remained high — and unsolved
The Marshall Project’s year-long investigation found that arrests for gun possession — the vast majority involving young Black men — have grown to their highest level in decades. But violent crimes involving guns continued to jump, with few arrests in those cases.
By Lakeidra Chavis | The Marshall Project and Geoff Hing | The Marshall Project
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Transportation
Dust storm blamed for ‘multiple fatalities’ in pileups near Springfield
Multiple deaths are reported and more than 30 people hospitalized. Winds sent visibility to near zero. State police say a section of Interstate 55 will be closed until Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 
Linda Lenz
Obituaries
Linda Lenz, who helped keep generations of CPS parents informed through her nonprofit publication Catalyst, dead at 77
Ms. Lenz created a nonprofit model of reporting education news that has been replicated across the country.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A banner for the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Education
UChicago Booth business school receives $100 million donation for doctoral program
The funding comes from Ross Stevens, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and Booth doctoral graduate.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 