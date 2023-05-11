The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Woman charged with Northwest Side bat attacks

Denise Solorzano, 26, was arrested Wednesday after she was identified as the person who struck eight women with a baseball bat, police said.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Bat.png

Provided

Assault charges have been filed against a woman accused of attacking several other women with a baseball bat on the Northwest Side.

Denise Solorzano, 26, was arrested Wednesday after she was identified as the person who struck eight women with a baseball bat in attacks in Albany Park and Irving Park, Chicago police said.

Solorzano is facing three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a vehicle, police said.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Solorzano got out of a white sedan in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street, walked up to two women and struck them with a bat, police said. Ten minutes later, she chased a 45-year-old woman and her young daughter in the 4100 block of North Campbell Avenue, where she hit the woman with a bat.

Around noon Tuesday, in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, about a mile from the scene of the first attack, she struck two other women with a bat, police said.

Solorzano then drove two blocks to the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue and struck a fifth woman, police said.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, Solozano was driving in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street, when she got out and hit a 33-year-old woman and fled the scene, police said.

Forty-five minutes later, she got out of her car and battered two women who were near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The victims, 19 and 31, declined medical attention, according to police.

She was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

