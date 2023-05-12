The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman fatally shot in South Chicago

The woman, 26, was found just before 5 a.m. Friday in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A woman was found shot to death early Friday in South Chicago.

Officers found the woman, 26, just before 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, Chicago police said.

She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
A young couple sunbathe on a beach in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Nation/World
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Teens are having less intercourse, but that doesn’t mean less sex
The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. That isn’t being properly captured in studies, say experts — including high school students.
By Jocelyn Gecker | AP
 
This view of downtown Chicago from Northerly Island is one of the bonuses of working for the Chicago Park District’s Fish ‘N Kids program.
Sports
Chicago Park District looking for fishing instructors
The Chicago Park District is again looking for fishing insructors, particularly for the summer.
By Dale Bowman
 
Yellow and red crime tape in front of residence.
Crime
Woman found shot to death near fire in West Englewood
Officers patrolling the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue spotted a small fire next to a house, where they found the woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Once I had compassion for my alcoholic husband, but now I’m just angry
Woman considers her future with a man who’s loving by day but unpleasant at night.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gaming machines at Jeffrey Bertucci’s Steak N Egger diner in Cicero.
The Watchdogs
He used to do business with reputed mob figures. Now, he’s licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board.
Jeffrey Bertucci testified in 2010 to illegally paying out winnings from video gaming machines installed in his Cicero diner and splitting his take with the mob’s so-called video poker king. In 2019, gambling regulators gave him a license to legally operate video gaming devices.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 