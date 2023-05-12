Woman fatally shot in South Chicago

A woman was found shot to death early Friday in South Chicago.
Officers found the woman, 26, just before 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, Chicago police said.
She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
No one was in custody.
