Police issue alert after a string of armed robberies is reported on Northwest Side
Authorities say four gun-wielding suspects are being sought in 10 holdups early Sunday morning in Hermosa, Humboldt Park and Logan Square.
Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of armed robberies that happened within 30 minutes on the Northwest Side on Sunday morning.
In each robbery, four armed men dressed in dark clothing stepped out of a gray Hyundai Elantra and approached people standing on the sidewalk or parking their cars, Chicago police said.
According to police, the 10 robberies occurred:
- 7:20 a.m. in the 3900 Block of West North Avenue
- 7:30 a.m. in the 3900 Block of West Lemoyne Avenue
- 7:32 a.m. in the 1800 Block of North Kedvale Avenue
- 7:34 a.m. in the 4100 Block of West Wabansia Avenue
- 7:35 a.m. in the 4400 Block of West Palmer Street
- 7:37 a.m. in the 4400 Block of West Palmer Street
- 7:38 a.m. in the 4300 Block of West Dickens Street
- 7:40 a.m. in the 2200 Block of North Kenneth Avenue
- 7:41 a.m. in the 1700 Block of North Pulaski Road
- 7:50 a.m. in the 4100 Block of West Palmer Street
Anyone with information is asked to contact at (312) 746-7394.
