Police issue alert after a string of armed robberies is reported on Northwest Side

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of armed robberies that happened within 30 minutes on the Northwest Side on Sunday morning.

In each robbery, four armed men dressed in dark clothing stepped out of a gray Hyundai Elantra and approached people standing on the sidewalk or parking their cars, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 10 robberies occurred:



7:20 a.m. in the 3900 Block of West North Avenue

7:30 a.m. in the 3900 Block of West Lemoyne Avenue

7:32 a.m. in the 1800 Block of North Kedvale Avenue

7:34 a.m. in the 4100 Block of West Wabansia Avenue

7:35 a.m. in the 4400 Block of West Palmer Street

7:37 a.m. in the 4400 Block of West Palmer Street

7:38 a.m. in the 4300 Block of West Dickens Street

7:40 a.m. in the 2200 Block of North Kenneth Avenue

7:41 a.m. in the 1700 Block of North Pulaski Road

7:50 a.m. in the 4100 Block of West Palmer Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact at (312) 746-7394.

