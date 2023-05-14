The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Police issue alert after a string of armed robberies is reported on Northwest Side

Authorities say four gun-wielding suspects are being sought in 10 holdups early Sunday morning in Hermosa, Humboldt Park and Logan Square.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police issue alert after a string of armed robberies is reported on Northwest Side
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of armed robberies that happened within 30 minutes on the Northwest Side on Sunday morning.

In each robbery, four armed men dressed in dark clothing stepped out of a gray Hyundai Elantra and approached people standing on the sidewalk or parking their cars, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 10 robberies occurred:

  • 7:20 a.m. in the 3900 Block of West North Avenue
  • 7:30 a.m. in the 3900 Block of West Lemoyne Avenue
  • 7:32 a.m. in the 1800 Block of North Kedvale Avenue
  • 7:34 a.m. in the 4100 Block of West Wabansia Avenue
  • 7:35 a.m. in the 4400 Block of West Palmer Street
  • 7:37 a.m. in the 4400 Block of West Palmer Street
  • 7:38 a.m. in the 4300 Block of West Dickens Street
  • 7:40 a.m. in the 2200 Block of North Kenneth Avenue
  • 7:41 a.m. in the 1700 Block of North Pulaski Road
  • 7:50 a.m. in the 4100 Block of West Palmer Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact at (312) 746-7394.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in West Pullman
Man stabbed to death in Austin
Illinois lawmakers mull first-in-nation protections for child social media stars
Man found shot to death in South Chicago home
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
Gunshot victim dies at Mount Sinai
The Latest
The front page from one of the winning works: a Sun-Times collaboration with WBEZ and NPR on handguns being easily and cheaply converted into high-capacity machine guns in Chicago and elsewhere.
News
Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 8 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
The awards, handed out late last week, recognized a wide range of work.
By Sun-Times staff
 
STANBUL, TURKEY - MAY 14: Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate at the AK Party headquarters on May 14, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced his biggest electoral test as the country voted in the general election. Erdogan has been in power for more than two decades — first as prime minister, then as president — but his popularity had recently taken a hit due to Turkey’s ongoing economic crisis and his gover5978018
Nation/World
Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in a close reelection race with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with less than a majority needed to avoid a runoff.
By SUZAN FRASER | Associated Press and Zeynep Bilginsoy | Associated Press
 
New Trier baseball coach Mike Napoleon talks with Jackson McCarey during the game against Niles West.
High School Baseball
New Trier baseball coach Mike Napoleon breaks state record for wins
Mike Napoleon won his 951st game in April. Through Wednesday, he was at 954 and counting.
By Mike Clark
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man fatally shot in West Pullman
A man was standing on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. when an assailant in a vehicle fired multiple shots in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Sunday, May 14, 2023. As the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions, migrants are adapting to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ORG XMIT: XFLL103
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as U.S. pins hopes for order on app
Federal agents made 6,300 arrests on Friday — the first day after Title 42 expired — and 4,200 Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week.
By Associated Press
 