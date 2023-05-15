The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park

The woman, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:45 p.m. Monday. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot to death Monday night in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 8:45 p.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

Two people took her to St. Bernard Hospital, where she died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

