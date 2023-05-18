2 charged in deadly New City drive-by shooting

Two men have been charged in a deadly drive-by shooting in February in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.

Terrance McNutt, 31, and 18-year-old Jaylin Smith each face a count of first-degree murder in the Feb. 2 shooting of Demonte Glover, Cook County prosecutors said at their bond hearing Thursday.

On the afternoon of the shooting, multiple surveillance cameras recorded McNutt driving a black Dodge with Smith in the passenger seat to a Mobil gas station near the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said.

At the station, their faces and clothing were “very clearly” recorded on surveillance video, including an orange coat Smith was wearing, prosecutors said.

Glover, 21, walked behind the Dodge and went into the gas station as McNutt and Smith were leaving, prosecutors said.

McNutt then allegedly circled around the block in the car and waited for Glover to walk away from the station before driving up behind him in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

A witness who was driving behind the Dodge told investigators they saw an arm in an orange jacket that was holding a pistol extend from the Dodge’s front passenger-side window and fire at Glover, who was struck multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators tracked the Dodge to Gary, Indiana, where it was registered to McNutt’s sister, and they were allegedly told he was in possession of the car on the day of the shooting. Location data from Smith’s cellphone showed he traveled to the gas station and then to the scene of the shooting at the time it occurred, prosecutors said.

McNutt was on parole at the time of the shooting for a weapons offense, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody Tuesday and was found in possession of a bag containing “multiple weapons,” court records show.

Smith was arrested the following day. Both allegedly identified themselves in still images from video surveillance at the gas station before the shooting.

An assistant public defender for McNutt said he was a father with another child on the way and had most recently been working as a manager at a COVID testing facility.

Judge Ankur Srivastava ordered McNutt held without bail.

Smith’s bail hearing was rescheduled for Friday so that an attorney hired by his family could be present.