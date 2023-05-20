Man shot to death in Riverdale

A man was shot to death Friday evening in Riverdale on the Far South Side.
About 6:50 p.m., the 25-year-old man was in the 700 block of East 133rd Place when he was shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The man was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available from police.
The Latest
Terrence Burrell, 33, was in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when he was shot Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Daysean Murry, 28, was shot May 11 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, authorities said.
Saturday’s win also gave the Sox consecutive series wins at home for the first time in 2023.
New Little Village sculpture celebrates arriving immigrants: ‘We underestimate how courageous people are’
The work by Chicago-based artist Salvador Jiménez-Flores was made after Flores won the Chicago Sculpture Exhibit’s Richard Hunt Award. It’s one of 42 the exhibit is installing this month.
On Friday, Hendriks threw to hitters and will do the same the next time he takes the mound.