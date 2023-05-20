Man dies week after being shot in Grand Crossing

A man died over a week after being shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
Daysean Murry, 28, was shot May 11 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Murry was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died Friday, authorities said.
Area detectives were investigating.
