The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man dies week after being shot in Grand Crossing

Daysean Murry, 28, was shot May 11 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Man dies week after being shot in Grand Crossing
Crime scene tape.

A man died over a week after he was shot May 11, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man died over a week after being shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Daysean Murry, 28, was shot May 11 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Murry was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died Friday, authorities said.

Area detectives were investigating.

