3 wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by hours after fatal shooting nearby

Three men were wounded in an Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting several hours after a man was fatally shot in the same South Side neighborhood.

Just before noon, the men were in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 55, was shot in the back and another, 34, in the arm, police said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The third man, 26, was hit in the shoulder and went to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, authorities said.

Hours earlier, a man was found shot to death less than a mile away in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue.

No one was in custody for either attack.

