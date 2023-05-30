The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing

Officers walking in the 100 block of East 72nd Street found the boy with a gunshot wound to the foot. No other information was available.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.

A teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers walking on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East 72nd Street found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot, Chicago police said.

The circumstances around the shooting were not known, police said.

No arrests were reported, and no other information was available.

Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
4 wounded in Englewood shooting
‘Peacekeepers’ try to prevent violence using hard-won street smarts
Ex-CPD boss scares off would-be robbers targeting daughter outside Chatham home
City’s most violent Memorial Day weekend in 7 years ‘intolerable,’ Mayor Brandon Johnson says
CORRECTION_Building_Collapse_Iowa.jpg
Nation/World
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Five residents are unaccounted for in the building that collapsed Sunday. One resident was found alive Monday. Authorities delay a planned demolition amid protest.
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE | Associated Press and Hannah Fingerhut | Associated Press
 
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in five innings at Wrigley Field on May 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays
Before the game Tuesday, the Cubs recalled Hayden Wesneski and optioned reliever Michael Rucker.
By Maddie Lee
 
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Van Houten should be paroled. The appellate court’s Tuesday, May 30, 2023, decision reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected her parole in 2020. His administration could appeal. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) ORG XMIT: CAVAN201
News
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
Leslie Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Charles Manson and other followers kill Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.
By Christopher Weber | Associated Press and Amy Taxin | Associated Press
 
053023_Sky_at_Dream_Adam_Hagy_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Disconnected’ Sky routed by Dream on the road
The Sky trailed by 15 points at the half and saw their deficit balloon to as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before falling 83-65 for their second loss of the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_113736796.jpg
Crime
4 wounded in Englewood shooting
A group of people standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street were fired upon by someone in a vehicle. Two are hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 