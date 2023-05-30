15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing

A teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
Officers walking on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East 72nd Street found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot, Chicago police said.
The circumstances around the shooting were not known, police said.
No arrests were reported, and no other information was available.
