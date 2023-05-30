6 teens held, 4 cops hurt in Six Flags melee

Four police officers were injured and six teenagers were arrested when a fight broke out Monday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Two groups began fighting inside the theme park near the front gates about 7:15 p.m., and it spilled out to the parking lot, where officers tried to intervene and break up the melee, Gurnee police said.

An officer fired pepper spray into the crowd, but the fight continued until officers from other police agencies arrived, police said.

Four Gurnee police officers suffered minor injuries. Three of them were treated at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital and was released later Monday night, according to police.

Three of the teens who were arrested also suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Condell Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries, police said.

A 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were taken into custody. All are from La Porte, Indiana, police said.

Also arrested were a 16-year-old boy from North Chicago and a man, 18, of Zion, authorities said.

Charges were pending.

