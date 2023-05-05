Man fatally shot while loading groceries in West Englewood

A man was shot and killed while loading groceries into his car Friday night in West Englewood.

The 27-year-old was in the store parking lot in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when a gunman walked up to him and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The gunman fled the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

