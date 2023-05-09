The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot to death inside South Shore home

The 52-year-old man was inside a home in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death inside South Shore home
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A man was shot to death May 9, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon inside a home in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 52-year-old man was inside a home in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot just after 1 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Motorist killed, Illinois state trooper seriously wounded in downstate shootout on Interstate 64
Convicted robber used girlfriend to buy guns in Wisconsin, claimed he was cop, feds say
Highland Park shooting suspect’s trial date could be set in September
Judge dismisses lawsuit that raised questions about indictment of Christopher Vaughn for murders of wife, their three children
Half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40, study found
Man seriously wounded in Little Italy shooting
The Latest
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Century and Consumers Buildings on South State Street to this year’s most endangered places list.
Editorials
Century and Consumers Buildings now on national list of ‘endangered historic places’
The designation by the National Trust for Historic Preservation is more reason for the feds to reconsider their plan to wreck the historic Loop skyscrapers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
&nbsp;Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees as he arrives at an event on his nationwide book tour in Smyrna, Georgia in March.
Elections
Florida Gov. DeSantis to hit Peoria this week — and how he’ll play depends entirely on which party you ask
Organizers of the downstate Lincoln Day Dinner say DeSantis will “speak on his successful Florida Blueprint,” as Republicans “fight the radical Progressive Left’s Marxist agenda here in Illinois.” But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “DeSantis’ views are not what we call freedom in Illinois.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Cubs’ performance has given team president Jed Hoyer reason to smile.
Cubs
Good times aren’t back at Wrigley yet, but you can see them from here
The Cubs making logical moves, plus struggling division rivals, means happy days might be returning to the North Side.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Vincent van Gogh, “Factories at Clichy,” 1887. Saint Louis Art Museum, Funds given by Mrs. Mark C. Steinberg by exchange
Art
Art Institute’s new Van Gogh exhibit a showcase for works we barely know
A new exhibition takes the first-ever in-depth look at artworks created by Van Gogh and four of his fellow Post-Impressionists in Asnières and other nearby locales along the Seine River just outside of Paris.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls guard Alex Caruso named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team
Caruso had no problem petitioning for the honor last month, and on Tuesday it became his reality. Not only was Caruso named first team on the defensive end, but the first Bull to do it since Joakim Noah accomplished the feat back in the 2013-14 season.
By Joe Cowley
 