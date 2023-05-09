Man shot to death inside South Shore home

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon inside a home in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 52-year-old man was inside a home in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot just after 1 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
