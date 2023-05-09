Man arrested on suspicion of robbing a postal worker in West Ridge
Deandre Davis, 22, was arrested in the March robbery of a postal worker and charged with felony armed robbery.
A man was arrested and charged in connection with the March robbery of a postal worker in West Ridge, officials said.
Deandre Davis, 22, was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.
On March 20, Davis allegedly robbed a postal worker in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue in West Ridge. He was arrested and charged Monday.
The Latest
Lucas Giolito is scheduled to start for the White Sox against Jordan Lyles of the Royals; Tim Anderson gets a rest
“I was here before NIL,” Buie said a day after announcing he’d be back in Evanston for a fifth season, “and I’m here for the same reasons I came.”
Students and teachers must have access to truthful history, diverse books and critical ideas, the goal of the Freedom to Learn Campaign National Day of Action. The so-called ‘War on Wokeness’ threatens our future as a multicultural democracy, Urban League President Marc Morial writes.
Over half of Black and Latino survey respondents, and a quarter of white respondents, had seen a shooting by age 40, according to the study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A jury finds that the former president defamed and sexually-assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll. So what?