Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Man arrested on suspicion of robbing a postal worker in West Ridge

Deandre Davis, 22, was arrested in the March robbery of a postal worker and charged with felony armed robbery.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was arrested and charged in connection with the March robbery of a postal worker in West Ridge, officials said.

Deandre Davis, 22, was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.

On March 20, Davis allegedly robbed a postal worker in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue in West Ridge. He was arrested and charged Monday.

