Man fatally shot during argument outside South Shore fast food restaurant

A man was shot and killed during an argument Tuesday outside a fast food restaurant in South Shore.

He was arguing with another man about 9:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not known.

No one was in custody.

