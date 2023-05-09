The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Man fatally shot during argument outside South Shore fast food restaurant

The man was arguing with another man about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place, when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him multiple times.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed during an argument Tuesday outside a fast food restaurant in South Shore.

He was arguing with another man about 9:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not known.

No one was in custody.

