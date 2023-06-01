The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

The boy was shot in a home in the 4200 block of West Walton Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy was shot and critically wounded in a Humboldt Park home early Thursday, police said.

The boy, 16, was in his bedroom in the 4200 block of West Walton Street when an 18-year-old family member fired shots around 2 a.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

