Boy, 16, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A boy was shot and critically wounded in a Humboldt Park home early Thursday, police said.

The boy, 16, was in his bedroom in the 4200 block of West Walton Street when an 18-year-old family member fired shots around 2 a.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

