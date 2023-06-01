Boy, 16, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A boy was shot and critically wounded in a Humboldt Park home early Thursday, police said.
The boy, 16, was in his bedroom in the 4200 block of West Walton Street when an 18-year-old family member fired shots around 2 a.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in the arm on Near West Side. ‘It could have been very, very much worse,’ top cop says
The Latest
Officers found the child inside the home in the 2400 block of West Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday after the father called 911, police said.
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in the arm on Near West Side. ‘It could have been very, very much worse,’ top cop says
The officer was coming home from dinner when several people blocked his SUV in an alley and opened fire, authorities said.
Peoples Gas maintains that most customers’ bills would remain “largely flat” despite the $402 million rate increase they’re asking the Illinois Commerce Commission to approve.
James Crown is leading the multimillion-dollar strategy, asking CEOs to find jobs for thousands as part of an an ambitious effort to cut the number of killings in Chicago to fewer than 400 a year within five years.
Petite person fears being injured by the pets and needs the right words to use to confront their owners.