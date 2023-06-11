The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, shot in foot in Chatham

The boy was in the parking lot of a gas station when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was hurt after being shot in Chatham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The boy, 16, was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when he was shot in the foot, police said.

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Marlins at Sox
White Sox
Second consecutive ninth-inning meltdown sinks Sox
Kendall Graveman, who had been pitching incredible, gives us three runs in the ninth
By Rob Schaefer
 
Khaalia Hillsman
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coach/GM James Wade brings in Khaalia Hillsman and Taylor Soule on hardship contracts
The WNBA’s rule for using emergency hardship contracts requires a team to fall below 10 available players. The Sky had fallen to eight.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki said his goal is to return Tuesday, when the Cubs open a six-game homestand.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki out of lineup vs. Giants for second straight game, ailment unclear
Manager David Ross said he was “hopeful” that Suzuki would be able to return Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., April 4, 1996. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons on Saturday, June 10, 2023, told The Associated Press that Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison.
Nation/World
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski, a Chicago native, dies in federal prison at 81
Years before the Sept. 11 attacks and the anthrax mailing, the “Unabomber’s” deadly homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes, even virtually shutting down air travel on the West Coast in July 1995.
By Michael Balsamo | AP and Lindsay Whitehurst | AP
 
U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Letters to the Editor
Everyday citizens are ready to lobby Congress for climate change
Volunteers from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will be in Washington, D.C., this week to talk to congressional leaders about policies to advocate for clean energy legislation
By Letters to the Editor
 