Boy, 16, shot in foot in Chatham

A teenage boy was hurt after being shot in Chatham on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The boy, 16, was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when he was shot in the foot, police said.
He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
