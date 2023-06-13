Man, 30, fatally shot in North Lawndale alley

A man was shot to death Tuesday while walking through an alley in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
Someone shot the 30-year-old in the face and chest while he was in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
No arrests were announced and Area Four detectives are investigating.
$7.25 million settlement from Chicago for man locked up nearly 30 years after wrongful conviction for deadly arson
Chicago’s top cop thanks officers for peaceful Puerto Rican Festival, though 4 people were killed and 28 others wounded elsewhere in city
The Latest
